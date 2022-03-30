Convicted criminal Dlamini hits back at Mashatile over ANCWL resignation call

Bathabile Dlamini is being edged out of the league and her active participation in the ANC following her perjury conviction in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini has hit out at the party’s treasurer-general, Paul Mashatile, claiming that his call for her to resign was somehow politically motivated.

Dlamini spoke to Eyewitness News after Mashatile, the party’s current acting secretary-general, said that she would face disciplinary action if she failed to resign.

Dlamini is being edged out of the league and her active participation in the ANC following her perjury conviction in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.

ALSO READ:

• Mashatile says Dlamini must resign from ANCWL over being found guilty of perjury

• Contentious changes to ANC subcommittees are here to stay as Dlamini awaits fate

• Court finds ex-social development minister Dlamini guilty of perjury

But the convicted criminal said that a senior official in the ANC could not call for her removal.

While Dlamini is awaiting sentencing, her fate in the ANC is a prominent source of conversation, with her own comrades calling for her removal.

But she’s taken great exception to these calls.

"They are running 100m, they are running with the highest feet but they have not been running with other people that have gone through this," Dlamini said.

Dlamini is due to meet with ANC officials to explain herself but she’s also hit out at women in the league that she leads.

She claims that some are pushing to have her removed as part of a plan to disband the ANC Women’s League.

She said that there were double standards in the party.

"There are people who have done big things that are still enjoying their membership and their rights within the ANC," she said.

Dlamini, a convicted criminal, will find out on Friday if she’s getting a fine or being jailed.