City Power: Underground tunnel fire happening for second time at the same spot

Technicians have been taking out damaged cables to determine the cause of the fire.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power on Wednesday confirmed that this is the second time an underground tunnel fire has happened at the same spot in the CBD.

Major parts of the CBD have been without power since Monday.

It has caused extensive damage to about a kilometer of the underground tunnel connecting two substations in central Johannesburg and Fordsburg.

Business owners are concerned that they are losing money because of the power outage.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said repairs were expected to be completed by Friday.

“In the wires game, it is difficult to predict if we will have a fire break out or not.”