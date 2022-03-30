Go

City Power: Underground tunnel fire happening for second time at the same spot

Technicians have been taking out damaged cables to determine the cause of the fire.

City Power is attending to an outage from Fordsburg substation affecting most of the Joburg CBD and Selby. The outage happened around 8am after a fire in our underground tunnels at Ntemi Piliso street tripped two main lines to Central & Selby Substation. @CityofJoburgZA
City Power is attending to an outage from Fordsburg substation affecting most of the Joburg CBD and Selby. The outage happened around 8am after a fire in our underground tunnels at Ntemi Piliso street tripped two main lines to Central & Selby Substation. @CityofJoburgZA
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power on Wednesday confirmed that this is the second time an underground tunnel fire has happened at the same spot in the CBD.

Technicians have been taking out damaged cables to determine the cause of the fire.

Major parts of the CBD have been without power since Monday.

It has caused extensive damage to about a kilometer of the underground tunnel connecting two substations in central Johannesburg and Fordsburg.

Business owners are concerned that they are losing money because of the power outage.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said repairs were expected to be completed by Friday.

“In the wires game, it is difficult to predict if we will have a fire break out or not.”

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA