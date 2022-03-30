City Power still working to restore power to parts of CBD

Several parts of the city centre are still without power following Monday’s incident.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power teams on Wednesday managed to enter an underground tunnel where a fire broke out this week and cut electricity supply to parts of the CBD.

City Power said teams have conducted preliminary assessments of the damage and will repair some of the electricity cables in the tunnel.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said an investigation into the cause of the fire was under way.

“The areas that remain off include parts of Booysens, Westgate and several streets in the CBD - including Ntemi Piliso, Anderson, Main, Commissioner, Pritchard, Market, Fox and others. Unfortunately, these areas will remain off until repairs are done on the damaged infrastructure.”