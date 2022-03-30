Incitement of violence case against ‘Sphithiphithi Evaluator’ struck off roll

The social media user, whose real name is Zamaswazi Majozi, was facing charges of inciting violence following her arrest last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The civil case against one of the alleged July unrest instigators widely known as ‘Sphithiphithi Evaluator’ has been struck off the roll on Wednesday.

The social media user, whose real name is Zamaswazi Majozi, was facing charges of inciting violence following her arrest last year.

She allegedly took to Twitter and called for the looting and public unrest that rocked parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Majozi's lawyer Onalenna Thagathaga said the case had been provisionally withdrawn: “We were in court following our postponement on 28 February where they postponed to get direction from the DPP’s office. So, they have since not received such instructions. They requested the court for another postponement, which was denied and the magistrate struck the matter off the roll.”