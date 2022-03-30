Cape Town Tourism launches virtual game in bid to boost tourism sector

The campaign aims to restore confidence in Cape Town, that suffered greatly from global travel bans over the past two years.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Tourism has launched a new campaign to get more people to visit the city.

The initiative is a virtual game called Find Your Freedom.

The campaign aims to restore confidence in Cape Town, which suffered greatly from global travel bans over the past two years.

The virtual game allows people to choose an adventure or activity on land or sea.

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy said that Find Your Freedom uses the latest digital technology to immerse viewers in unique choice-driven video experiences.

“Our goal is to fuel faster recovery in the vista economy and to restore destination confidence,’’ Duminy said.

He said that it was fast-paced, captivating and unlike anything that any other destination marketing organisation worldwide was offering.