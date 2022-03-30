Blind SA praises new app that aims to help visually impaired as a game changer

The app “Be my eyes” was created to help the visually impaired navigate through daily life.

JOHANNESBURG - Blind SA said that the free app that connects blind and low-vision people with sighted volunteers was a game-changer for the visually impaired.

The organisation said that low-vision people often needed a little assistance to solve everyday tasks.



An online community of sighted volunteers receives photos or videos from randomly assigned affected individuals and assists via live chat.

Since the launch, over five million volunteers have signed up to assist blind and low-vision users.

The organisation said that every single day, visually impaired people from around the world were being helped by kind strangers.

Blind SA CEO, Jace Nair said: "