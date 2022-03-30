Bethelsdorp woman to appear in court for murder of 9-year-old girl

Detectives said the suspect fetched her boyfriend's daughter from his house on Monday. From there, they hitchhiked to Gqeberha's Maitlands Beach, where the girl's body was later found.

CAPE TOWN - A Bethelsdorp woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her boyfriend's nine-year-old girl and will appear in the Gqeberha Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Preliminary reports indicate she had been strangled.

The police’s Colonel Priscilla Naidu on Wednesday said the suspect went to a satellite police station to report the incident.

“The woman is detained on a charge of murder and the motive for the killing is not yet known.”