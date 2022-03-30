ATM won't participate in own motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Wednesday denied the ATM’s request to postpone its no-confidence motion against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

CAPE TOWN - The African Transformation Movement (ATM) said that it would not participate in its own motion of no confidence in the president.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Wednesday denied the ATM’s request to postpone its no-confidence motion against Cyril Ramaphosa.

Parliament has decided to move ahead with the motion after the Western Cape High Court struck it off the roll due to a lack of urgency.

Wednesday will see Parliament for the first time debating two separate motions not just in the president, but his entire cabinet.

The ATM wants a secret ballot for its motion in Cyril Ramaphosa but has since failed in its bid.

Now party MP Vuyo Zungula, who tabled the motion, said that he would not take part because the court had not yet made a ruling on the legality of having an open vote.

"I won’t because I’m abiding by rules, I’m abiding by processes of Parliament. Even the sitting is illegal by Parliament’s own rules because by Parliament’s own rules it’s a matter before the courts," he said.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula advised the ATM that the power to postpone items on the agenda resided with the National Assembly Programming Committee and she could not unilaterally accede to their request.

Both the motions of no confidence in the president and in his entire cabinet will be debated at 2pm.