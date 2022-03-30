AgriSA: Sector has great potential to create jobs

This follows Quarterly Labour Force Survey data that shows the unemployment rate has risen to 35.3%in the last quarter of 2021.

CAPE TOWN - AgriSA on Wednesday emphasised the critical role the agricultural sector can play in creating jobs.

Thirty-eight thousand more jobs were created in the agriculture sector during the fourth quarter of last year compared to quarter three.

Labour affairs head at AgriSA Lebogang Sethusha said the industry had the power to equip more people with much-needed skills.

“The sector has great potential to absorb especially those who have low skills and educational levels as we have seen with the Quarterly Labour Force Survey telling us that over 80% of those unemployed youth have a matric or less.”

She said jobs in skilled agriculture had not recovered to levels seen in the last quarter of 2020.

Then, around 85,000 people were employed, compared to 68,000 in quarter four of 2021.