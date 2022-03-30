AA calls on Mbalula to extend grace period for drivers to renew licences

The grace period deadline for motoring licences ends on Thursday with the minister resolute that no further grace period or extension will be granted after 31 March.

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association has called on Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to extend the deadline for the grace period given to motorists who have been unable to renew their driving licences.

The hard lockdown forced licencing centres to close, resulting in a massive backlog.

This was worsened after the country's only licence printing machine broke down last year, leaving about half a million motorists stuck with expired cards.

The AA's Layton Beard has again appealed to the minister to reconsider government's refusal to extend this deadline.

“Given the recent problems with the production of driving licence cards, issues around driving licence testing centres and online booking systems, we believe it unrealistic to expect an enormous backlog of those wanting to renew will be cleared by tomorrow. This leaves hundreds and thousands of drivers without necessary documents to be on the road legally.”