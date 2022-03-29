Zandile Gumede and co-accused return to court facing a total of 2,793 charges

They are charged with fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering linked to a solid waste management tender worth over R340 million.

DURBAN - Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and her 21 co-accused are set to return to the Durban Magistrate's Court.

Gumede and her co-accused face a total of 2,793 charges all linked to the solid waste tender.

The NPA’s Natasha Kara said, "The matter was previously postponed as some legal representation for some of the accused had advised the court that they wanted to make an application for further particulars.”

Gumede was one the ANC leaders affected by the step aside rule.

She was also removed as mayor in 2019.