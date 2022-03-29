Yolanda Dyantyi elated after winning her case against Rhodes University Yolanda Dyantyi was expelled for life by Rhodes University for her alleged actions during a protest against rape culture on campus. Rhodes University

Yolanda Dyantyi JOHANNESBURG - "It brings me great pleasure to announce that I have won against Rhodes University," said Yolanda Dyantyi on her Twitter page. It brings me GREAT pleasure to announce that I HAVE WON against Rhodes University. The appeal is upheld and the judgement has been set aside GOD IS AMAZING

Thank You @SERI_RightsSA Thank you to the support of the national and international community!!! #StandWithYolanda (@YoliShade) March 29, 2022

Dyantyi was expelled for life by Rhodes University for her actions during a protest against rape culture on campus.

The activist was charged with kidnapping, assault, insubordination, and defamation.

This was in connection with what was called the 2016 #RUReferenceList protest.

"This feels amazing, I'm lost for words I was not expecting the judgment today. This was a battle, I was fighting for the truth to be heard," said Dyantyi to Eyewitness News.

Rhodes said in a statement it had noted that the court had remitted the matter back to the university for reconsideration.

It's understood she was part of a group of female students who publicly identified four male counterparts suspected of rape and allegedly dragged those suspects out of their dorm rooms.

“I never denied participating in a march protesting for the safety of women at Rhodes, I was against the accusations,” Dyantyi said referring to the anti-rape demonstrations at the Grahamstown campus in April 2016.

In a statement at the time of her expulsion, the Grahamstown university had said the two expulsions (Dyantyi and another student) were not related to the right to protest but that they’ve been sanctioned for committing acts of criminality and violating the rights and liberties of others.

Rhodes Exclusions a Result of Criminality, No Student Excluded for Protesting pic.twitter.com/C4JUzchhch Rhodes University (@Rhodes_Uni) December 12, 2017

“I have survived character assassination this journey has been a violent one. Thank you to everyone who has walked this journey with me. Thank you to Seri, my lawyers for fighting with me” she said.

The disciplinary ruling had sparked an outcry on social media with some suggesting the ban is heavy-handed.

This birthed #StandWithYolanda which was used by those who supported her.

"I'm shaking. I was screaming so loud when I read the judgment. The securities came banging on my door thinking I'm in trouble/danger only to find it was a scream of shock and overwhelming joy. I'm truly amazed at this moment right now. I can't even describe," she tweeted.

Dyantyi was in the third and final year of her BA degree double majoring in Politics & International Relations and Drama studies when she was expelled.