'Wrong, unfortunate': Mchunu lashes out at DA for calling Rand Water incompetent

At the party’s water campaign launch last week, Solly Msimanga accused the utility of failing to provide water tankers to areas affected by recent water outages that were caused by maintenance of water infrastructure.

JOHANNESBURG - Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu has lashed out at the Democratic Alliance, describing claims by the party’s Gauteng leader that Rand Water is incompetent as wrong and unfortunate.

Mchunu held a press conference in Pretoria on Tuesday afternoon and said he fully supported Rand Water’s chairperson and CEO.

“We felt that they may be falling into political abuse by the DA without any evidence to put forward and as a reason, to call them incompetent.”

The minister praised the work of its chairperson Matshidiso Hashatse and CEO Sipho Mosai for overseeing the Vaal Maintenance Project.

“That operation went exactly as they explained to the public in terms of days and even hours.”