Will Smith sorry for Oscars slap while Academy warns of possible sanctions

Actor Will Smith offered apologies to Chris Rock for smacking the comedian during the Oscars ceremony, as the body that oversees the awards said it was launching a formal review of the incident.

Smith, who was named best actor on the night, marched onto stage during the glitzy Hollywood ceremony and hit Rock over a joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair.

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be," the King Richard star wrote on Instagram.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," Smith said.

"Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss, and had a closely cropped head at Sunday's ceremony.

The 94th Academy Awards was in its final hour when actor and comedian Rock quipped that Pinkett Smith appeared ready to star in "G.I. Jane 2" - a putative sequel to a film about a female soldier who has a shaved head.

After at first appearing to laugh at the joke, Smith walked onto the stage and smacked Rock with an open hand.

He then returned to his seat and shouted: "Keep my wife's name out of your fucking mouth."

Smith tearfully apologised to his fellow nominees and the Academy - but not Rock - a few minutes later as he accepted his historic Oscar.

"Love will make you do crazy things," he said.