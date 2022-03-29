Two men given life sentences for witchcraft-related murder in Mthatha

Mhlanyukwa Msongelwa wanted his 79-year-old neighbour killed because he believed she was a witch.

CAPE TOWN - In a bizarre story of witchcraft and murder, two men have been handed life sentences for killing an elderly woman in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

He came to this conclusion because a traditional healer had told him Ntombizodwa Kekela was the cause of his daughter-in-law's death in 2019.

After a traditional healer told Msongelwa his daughter-in-law died because his neighbour was a witch, he approached the woman who promised to buy him four bottles of brandy.

The would-be killer was not satisfied and told the assassination target about the murder plot.

That's when Msongelwa increased the fee to R250,000 and a cow.

She had access to the cash because he had received his pension payment from working in the mines.

In May 2019, the hired killer and two other men murdered the pensioner in her sleep.

Following their arrest, the man hired by Msongelwa turned state witness in the trial against his accomplices.

Msongelwa died of a stroke while awaiting trial.