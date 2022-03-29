State maintains it's ready to prosecute Gumede, 21 others

Gumede and the other accused appeared briefly before the Durban High Court for a pre-trial conference.

DURBAN - The State on Tuesday maintained that it’s ready to prosecute former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede and her 21 co-accused in their corruption case relating to the multimillion-rand Durban solid waste management tender.

The matter was previously postponed due to documents submitted for the State’s response.



During Tuesday's proceedings, further particulars were brought forward for the State to respond to.

The ex-mayor and her co-accused sat in court and paid attention to the proceedings as legal teams presented their arguments.

A decision was reached to adjourn the matter to 18 July for a trial, which is headed to the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said the State was prepared and wanted the trail to proceed.

“The State still maintains that we are very much ready for trial, and we will respond to these requests for further particulars as soon as we possibly can. It is quite clear in court; we still maintain we are ready for trial and if you look at the reasons for the postponement, it's just requests from the defence council for us to respond to them.’’

However, the State will have to respond to the new documents submitted to them before the trial in July.