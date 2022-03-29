Solidarity opens corruption case against state capture suspects

Solidarity said these charges were brought following reports and recommendations by the Zondo commission.

JOHANNESBURG - Solidarity on Tuesday opened a criminal case against twenty-one state capture suspects, including former president Jacob Zuma and the former South African Airways chairperson Dudu Myeni.

They charges include corruption, theft, fraud and mismanaging state funds against the group.

Former head of Transnet and Eskom Brian Molefe, former chairperson of Denel Daniel Mantsha, as well as the former chief executive of Denel Zwelakhe Ntshepe are also included.

They wanted the National Prosecuting Authority to begin prosecuting immediately.