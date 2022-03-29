Robbers make off with over R16m from biscuit factory in Bulawayo

It is one of the country's biggest robberies in recent years.

HARARE - Robbers have stolen more than R16 million from a biscuit factory in Zimbabwe’s southern city.

It is one of the country's biggest robberies in recent years.

The target was Lobels Biscuits, one of Zimbabwe’s best-known confectionary companies.

Its factory in Bulawayo’s Belmont industrial area was broken into on Sunday night.

Police say thieves got away with more than R16.7 million, as well as more than $79,000 and more than 100,000 Zimbabwean dollars.



Investigations are under way but no arrests have been made.

Police are urging local companies to bank their money instead of keeping it on the premises.

Local companies have been struggling to get foreign currency through an auction system run by the Central Bank, meaning firms that do have cash try to hang onto it.