President Ramaphosa to appear before SAHRC hearings into July unrest on Friday

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear at its hearings into the deadly July anarchy on Friday.

Rioters loot the Jabulani Mall in Soweto on 12 July 2021. South Africa's army said Monday it was deploying troops to two provinces, including its economic hub of Johannesburg, to help police tackle deadly violence and looting as unrest sparked by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma entered its fourth day. Picture: Luca Sola/AFP
Cabinet ministers, including Bheki Cele and Ayanda Dlodlo have already given evidence at the sessions that are looking into the most violent period of civil unrest in the country's history.

Cabinet ministers, including Bheki Cele and Ayanda Dlodlo have already given evidence at the sessions that are looking into the most violent period of civil unrest in the country's history.

More than 300 people died and businesses were destroyed during days of looting and violence that swept through KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last year.

The SAHRC said Ramaphosa would give testimony as head of state.

