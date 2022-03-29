President Ramaphosa to appear before SAHRC hearings into July unrest on Friday

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear at its hearings into the deadly July anarchy on Friday.

Cabinet ministers, including Bheki Cele and Ayanda Dlodlo have already given evidence at the sessions that are looking into the most violent period of civil unrest in the country's history.

More than 300 people died and businesses were destroyed during days of looting and violence that swept through KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last year.

The SAHRC said Ramaphosa would give testimony as head of state.