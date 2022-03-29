Parly wants ministers to protect consumers from rising fuel prices

Parliament's mineral resources and energy committee on Tuesday discussed its first draft report on fuel price increases.

CAPE TOWN - Parliamentarians want the finance minister and the mineral resources to develop mechanisms to protect consumers against rising fuel prices.

The meeting follows consultations with the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, Treasury, the CSIR, the Petroleum Industry Association and others.

Mineral resources and energy committee researcher, Arico Kotze, highlighted the fuel price report's recommendations that included expediting a review of all aspects of the pricing structure.

“This should include reviewing the LPG and illuminating paraffin price. The review must undergo a broader public consultation process as it affects various stakeholders across the oil and gas family tree.”

DA committee member Kevin Mileham said a business case should be developed reviewing various options for sourcing refined product within the country.

“Including upgrading existing refineries, building a mega refinery and importing refined products from other countries.”

The report will be finalised before it's adopted on Friday.