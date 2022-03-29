Parliament: No merit to Mkhwebane's rescission application

The Section 194 enquiry said Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s rescission application to the Constitutional Court wouldn't stop it from moving ahead with its impeachment inquiry process.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament said there were no merits to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s rescission application to the Constitutional Court to stop her impeachment inquiry.

Mkhwebane has approached the apex court to object to its earlier decision, which paved the way for the parliamentary inquiry to move ahead.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has also told Mkhwebane to give him reasons why he shouldn’t suspend her.

Parliament legal advisor Advocate Siviwe Njikela said: ''We have since filed our notice of intention to oppose as Parliament, that we intend to oppose this application because we believe obviously that there are no merits to it.''

Committee chairperson Richard Dyantyi said the committee was moving full steam ahead with the process because there was no application to interdict the inquiry.

"And we are wrapping up this matter having listened to all of you that we are moving full steam ahead, we are proceeding with our work,'' said Dyantyi.

Parliament has also written to the Constitutional Court to inform it of its decision and any issues must be raised by 4 May.