Operation Dudula's Nhlanhla Lux says he’s ‘willing to die’ for his beliefs

JOHANNESBURG – Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Mohlauli says there have already been threats against his life but adds he is willing to die for his beliefs.

Mohlauli was released on R1,500 bail on Monday following his arrest last week in Johannesburg.

He said it was up to his generation to act against social ills and its causes - just like Steve Biko - which he was willing to die for.

“All of us know where drugs are being sold. There’s already talk of a planned hit on me that Lux won’t last two weeks after his release - he will be shot. I will be the happiest person underground if I am going to die for my people.”

Mohlauli said he was confident that even if he was killed, there would be many more to carry forward Operation Dudula’s ideology, which was supported by Kwanele Foundation founder Sihle Sibisi.

“We have to stand by them because then it alleviates the pressure of human trafficking when girls are being trafficked out of South Africa by undocumented people.”

He called for political tolerance, especially towards the Economic Freedom Fighters, adding his movement had united different parties and religious organisations.

‘LIBERATE THE POLICE FORCE’

Meanwhile, the lawyer representing Mohlaoli claimed his client was working with the police minister to engage similar anti-migrant groups.

Ike Khumalo was asked to explain why he opposed the bail condition that Mohlaoli should be confined to Gauteng.

“He has got a programme with the police who move up and down the country and teaching other formations like Operation Dudula how to do things within the confines of the law.”

The police ministry was unable to confirm or deny these claims.

Mohlaoli accused South Africa's police officers of following instructions blindly but in the same breath told his supporters to work with the South African Police Service.

“We are going to find a way to liberate the police force, then we take this country because that time is coming. We are going to move the police back to being the police force.