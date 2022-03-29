Dudula’s Nhlanhla Lux vows to ‘liberate’ police before they ‘take this country’

The lawyer representing Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Mohlaoli claims his client is working with the police minister to engage similar anti-migrant groups.

JOHANNESBURG - The lawyer representing Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Mohlaoli claims his client is working with the police minister to engage similar anti-migrant groups.

Ike Khumalo was speaking outside the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court where Mohlaoli was released on R1,500 bail following his arrest last week.

Khumalo was asked to explain why he opposed the bail condition that Mohlaoli should be confined to Gauteng.

“He has got a programme with the police who move up and down the country and teaching other formations like Operation Dudula how to do things within the confines of the law.”

The police ministry was unable to confirm or deny these claims.

Mohlaoli accused South Africa's police officers of following instructions blindly but in the same breath told his supporters to work with the South African Police Service.

“We are going to find a way to liberate the police force, then we take this country because that time is coming. We are going to move the police back to being the police force.