Operation Dudula's anti-migrant march heads to factories in Pretoria

JOHANNESBURG - Nearly 300 people marched on factories in Rosslyn near Pretoria for the launch of anti-migrant group Operation Dudula in the capital city.



They are demanding that businesses based in the automotive hub prioritise the employment of South Africans over foreign nationals.

The demonstration comes a day after their leader Nhlanhla Lux Mohlauli was released on bail after he was arrested last week for allegedly raiding the home of a suspected drug dealer.



Demonstrators have been bussed in from Atteridgeville, Mabopane and surrounding areas as Operation Dudula works to launch splinter groups across the country.

They made their first stop at metal factory Praga where the deputy chairperson Dan Radebe delivered a memorandum of demands.

“They must replace those foreigners with South Africans with immediate effect, because what they are doing is a crime.”

Praga HR Manager Refilwe Ngwetjana denied the group’s claim that the business employed 50% foreign nationals.

“Out of the 800 employees, I only have 8 who are foreigners, which are in the country legally.”

Praga has 14 days to respond to the operation's demands.

The group is now making its way to the next factory on its list.