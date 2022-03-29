MPs 'can't operate under secrecy', motion against Ramaphosa will be public

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says members of Parliament can’t always operate under a veil of secrecy.

She was reacting to Monday’s Western Cape High Court ruling striking off the roll of the African Transformation Movement’s (ATM) urgent application to have Wednesday’s motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa held in secret.

During court proceedings, Mapisa-Nqakula argued that the ATM was aware of her decision not to accede to its request for a secret ballot since 16 February.

"The speaker remains of the view that as public representatives of the electorate, members of Parliament are not always supposed to operate under a veil of secrecy. Considerations of transparency and openness sometimes demand a display of courage and resoluteness to jointly advance the best interests of those members of the National Assembly represent," said Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.

He said the ruling paved the way for the motion of no confidence to happen openly.

The debate and vote are scheduled for 2pm on Wednesday.