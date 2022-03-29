Minister Ntshavheni slams eTV for 'obstructing' SA's move to digital

She said the broadcaster should rather focus its energies on helping qualifying households to register for set-top-boxes, which would be needed for switch from analogue.

CAPE TOWN - Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Tuesday slammed free-to-air broadcaster eTV for “derailing” the country’s move to digital.

Ntshavheni gave the communications portfolio committee an update on the analogue switch-off now expected at the end of June.

“We are hoping that eTV will bend because they are known for derailing the analogue switch-off process. They’ve derailed this matter previously up to the Constitutional Court and they even lost then. You cannot determine that which government has determined. Government has the obligation to meet its international commitments.”

The minister welcomed the court’s order to move the switch off to the end of June, which would allow more people to be registered.