MEC Bredell: WC working on paying millions in municipal debt to Eskom

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Local Government Department on Tuesday announced that it is working on several initiatives to address outstanding Eskom debt in the province.

The Beaufort West Municipality owes Eskom R68 million, Matzikama has debt of R82 million, Cederberg is at R37 million and Kannaland has R35 million outstanding for the period ending January 2022.

Local Government MEC Anton Bredell said the non-payment was a symptom of a larger underlying problem facing municipalities throughout the country and also a culture of weak or no financial management.

Bredell added that a clear red flag was when the price of basic municipal services started to spiral out of control and could not be justified in terms of value for money or economic realities of the specific community.

According to data compiled by the department, municipalities in South Africa are 90 days behind on Eskom payments to the tune of R41 billion.

The matter will get attention during Bredell's budget vote speech in the provincial legislature on Monday.