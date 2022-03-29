Mashatile says Dlamini must resign from ANCWL over being found guilty of perjury

Former Minister Bathabile Dlamini, who previously served as minister of social development, was found guilty of perjury by the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court two weeks ago.

JOHANNESBURG - African Nation Congress (ANC) treasurer general Paul Mashatile said Bathabile Dlamini should resign from the party's Women’s League following her conviction.

The court is expected to decide whether she will be given a fine or a jail sentence on Friday.

Mashatile said the party was still waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa to return from Dubai to deal with the issue.

He said ANC officials would be meeting with Dlamini if she refused to resign.

“So, as soon as we meet, we will call Bathabile and say she has have been convicted and in terms of our rules, she knows what she is supposed to do. She will then say whatever she says to us but we’ll ensure that the ANC policies are implemented.”