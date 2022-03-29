Latest negotiations between Russia & Ukraine ahead of Biden's anti-Putin remarks

The latest round of negotiations comes as US President Joe Biden refuses to walk back his remarks that the Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot remain in power.

MOSCOW - The latest round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations will be held on Tuesday in-person in Istanbul.

The goal of the talks was to reach a ceasefire but both sides felt they were just marking time on the big issues.

In the past they have only managed to make some agreements on humanitarian corridors that later each accused the other of breaking.

Biden made the remarks while visiting Poland last week. Biden said he was expressing moral outrage and not policy change as many have interpreted his comments to mean.

“Nobody believes we are gonna take down… I was talking about taking down Putin, nobody believes that, number one. Number two, what have I been talking about since this has began , the only war that’s worse than the one intended is one unintended, the last thing I want to do is engage in a land war or nuclear war with Russia,’’

Biden has stepped up personal attacks on Putin and the Kremlin has replied by questioning Biden’s state of mind.

It said his remarks appeared to have been fuelled by irritation, fatigue and forgetfulness.