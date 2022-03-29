Go

Johannesburg EMS battle blaze in Fordsburg that cut power to city centre

Electricity cables planted inside the tunnel caught fire on Monday, cutting off power to residents and businesses around Fordsburg.

City Power attended to an outage from Fordsburg substation affecting most of the Joburg CBD and Selby on 28 March 2022. The outage happened around 8am after a fire in the underground tunnels at Ntemi Piliso street tripped two main lines to Central & Selby Substation. Picture: City Power/Screenshot
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg emergency services have spent the night extinguishing a massive underground tunnel fire in the city centre.

City Power technicians had to halt their efforts to restore electricity to allow fire fighters to battle the blaze first.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said, “As soon as we have extinguished the fire, which we hope for by this afternoon, we will make sure the air quality is OK and the structural integrity of the tunnel is OK, then we will allow technicians to do their work.”

