Johannesburg EMS battle blaze in Fordsburg that cut power to city centre
Electricity cables planted inside the tunnel caught fire on Monday, cutting off power to residents and businesses around Fordsburg.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg emergency services have spent the night extinguishing a massive underground tunnel fire in the city centre.
Smoke is still billowing from the manholes leading to the underground tunnels where fire started.
All the teams are onsite currently assessing the impact, even though, for safety reasons, we are not yet able to reach some parts of the underground tunnels.
City Power technicians had to halt their efforts to restore electricity to allow fire fighters to battle the blaze first.
EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said, “As soon as we have extinguished the fire, which we hope for by this afternoon, we will make sure the air quality is OK and the structural integrity of the tunnel is OK, then we will allow technicians to do their work.”
90% of power has been restored to customers affected by the outage at Fordsburg Substation.
90% of power has been restored to customers affected by the outage at Fordsburg Substation. ^OS pic.twitter.com/gv1XwCw6Fz