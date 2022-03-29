JHB CBD, Fordsburg to sit in dark for extra 5 days after blaze destroys cables

A fire destroyed cables that were connecting two substations in central Johannesburg and the John Ware Fordsburg substation.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents in the Johannesburg CBD and the Fordsburg area will have to sit in the dark for another five days before power is restored to their homes and businesses.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze earlier on Tuesday morning.

Joburg Emergency Services have since given City Power the clearance to go into the tunnels.

It's unclear what caused the fire, but the power utility said investigations into the incident would continue.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “We still have large parts that are still outstanding and affected by the same damage to our cables underground.”

Joburg MES spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said: “I can confirm that we came to do our final assessment and checking on the integrity of the panel reserve.”

At the same time, motorist are bearing the brunt of heavy traffic congestions around the Joburg CBD.

For a second day, metro police officers have been deployed to manage traffic volumes caused by the power outage.