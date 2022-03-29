Human Settlements Department warns vulnerable residents of housing scams

In these cases, conmen request individuals to pay for government housing assistance.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Human Settlements Department has warned of an increase in fraudulent housing scams.

In these cases, conmen ask individuals to pay for government housing assistance.

Officials say the scams appeared on a number of different platforms, particularly online.

The sad reality was that it would be relatively easy to fall victim to these scams given the endless list of Western Cape residents who've spent years on housing waiting lists.

The department said the increasing number of scams requesting that people either pay a deposit or holding fee for a government house, to pay to be approved for a government housing opportunity, or to pay for the processing of an application.

Officials stressed that no payment was required to be placed on the housing demand database or waiting list or to apply for a housing subsidy, or any related government housing service.

The department recorded an increased number of complaints of fraudulent sales of government subsidised houses.

It said vulnerable people fall prey to these scams in the hope of being bumped up on the waiting list and in most cases, money exchanged was not recovered.