Health Dept will rebuild Charlotte Maxeke Hospital at 'half its estimated cost'

Members of the National Council of Provinces have been conducting an oversight visit at the hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department has promised to somehow rebuild the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital for half the cost that had been initially budgeted.

Members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Monday conducted an oversight visit at the hospital.



They also inspected the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital following recent bread shortages.

The department’s infrastructure head Ayanda Dakela told officials that he would manage to complete the rehabilitation of five blocks for significantly less than was initially budgeted.

“Initially it was R1.7 billion that was identified by the Department of Infrastructure Development but on our side, we then quantified the work, needs and scope and then we came to the figure of R728 million.”

Dakela explained how he would manage to have the entire hospital up and running by the end of 2023 instead of 2028 as estimated.

“It’s easy with project management. I’m planning to do a block and a half and then that block and a half is going to make sure that I accelerate the work that is required for the facility.”

The hospital’s Trauma and Emergency Unit was set to reopen in April.