GALLERY: Operation Dudula's anti-migrant march in Tshwane

Operation Dudula members in Rosslyn, Pretoria, marched to factories calling for the employment of South Africans on 29 March 2022. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

JOHANNESBURG - Nearly 300 people marched on factories in Rosslyn near Pretoria on Tuesday for the launch of anti-migrant group Operation Dudula in the capital city.

They are demanding that businesses based in the automotive hub prioritise the employment of South Africans over foreign nationals.

The demonstration comes a day after their leader Nhlanhla Lux Mohlauli was released on bail after he was arrested last week for allegedly raiding the home of a suspected drug dealer.

Demonstrators were bussed in from Atteridgeville, Mabopane and surrounding areas as Operation Dudula works to launch splinter groups across the country.

They made their first stop at metal factory Praga where the deputy chairperson Dan Radebe delivered a memorandum of demands.