Forestry dept adds 4 new species to list of protected trees

These are the Red and Pink Ivory, the Jackal Berry, Manketti and the Umtiza.

JOHANNESBURG - Four new species have been added to the list of protected trees in South Africa.

These are the Red and Pink Ivory, the Jackal Berry, Manketti and the Umtiza.

Earlier this week, Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Barbara Creecy published the updated annual list of all tree species that are protected in terms of the National Forests Act.

Anyone who cuts, disturbs, damages, or destroys any of these protected trees could be convicted and sentenced to three years imprisonment or fined.

The department's Albi Modise said certain exceptions would be made: “Except in situations where a licence has been granted by the minister for forestry in terms of the exemption from the provisions if approved by the minister on the advice of the council.”