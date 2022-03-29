Family of pupil allegedly killed by school officials wants accountability

Nhlanhla Tshabalala's family say it's not fair that those responsible for their son’s killing are free to roam the streets of Tsakane in Ekurhuleni.

The 15-year-old died earlier this month, allegedly after being assaulted by a teacher and general assistant during an altercation with pupils from another school.

The Gauteng Education Department met with the school governing body and some of the pupils at Reshogofaditswe Secondary School.

They also introduced Tshabalala's grieving family to a law firm that would handle their case.

Family spokesperson Mamokete Tshabalala said, “We, as a family, feel that the preliminary report said Nhlanhla died from head injuries and the video shows how brutal they were with him that could’ve been used to suspend them. There’s also the verbal evidence given by students so that should’ve been enough to suspend them.”

Nhlanhla's father, Jacob Tshabalala, said the family was willing to cooperate with the law firm to make sure that what happened to Nhlanhla did not happen to anyone else.