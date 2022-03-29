Events leading to fatal Khayelitsha mass shooting 'being pieced together'

One accused, Thando Shuba, who’s been linked to the killing made his first appearance in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Organised crime detectives are still piecing together the events surrounding the fatal shooting of six Khayelitsha residents.

One accused, Thando Shuba, who has been linked to the killing, made his first appearance in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Shuba faces six counts of murder in connection with the gunfire in the Enkanini informal settlement that killed two women and four men between the ages of 18 and 27 just over a week ago.

The case was remanded so investigators could gather more bail information.

They also needed time to verify Thando Shuba’s alibi.

Ward councilor Ayanda Tetani, who attended the court proceedings, said crime in the community had become a daily threat that residents were forced to live with.

"People are living in fear in Khayelitsha but what makes us happy is the arrest. Even the community, if they can be more involved in trying to fight this crime because some of the people who are committing the crimes are one of us, they are people who are staying with us."

Shuba will make another court appearance on Monday.