e.TV's application to stop analogue to digital switch has been dismissed

JOHANNESBURG - The North Gauteng High Court has dismissed an application by free-to-air broadcaster e.TV to try to stop the switch from analogue to digital.

The deadline is Thursday.

The court has ordered, though, that the date be deferred to the end of June.

The broadcaster and two other applicants had taken Communications Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni to court. A ruling was made on Monday.

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni was expected to brief Parliament on Tuesday to give MPs an update on the switch from analogue to digital.



Monday's court ruling will have to be discussed at the meeting.

e.TV had asked the court to declare the decision for the switch-off date be set aside because millions of viewers relied on analogue.

They argued the digital migration process could not be completed by Ntshavheni without providing South Africans who were reliant on analogue, alternative means to access free-to-air television.