CT Tourism launches first-of-its-kind game to boost the industry

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Tourism has launched what it calls its most important initiative to date to boost tourism in the city.

It is a virtual game called Find Your Freedom.

The interactive interface uses game-style graphics, which allow global travellers to choose their Cape Town adventure, based on the guide they identify with: the Fearless Foodie, the Nature Warrior, or the Urban Adventurer.

Once users choose a guide and an adventure, it is an interactive journey from start to finish.

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy said it was a first-of-its-kind concept: “It’s fast-paced, captivating and unlike anything any destination marketing organisation worldwide is doing. Following the pandemic, people worldwide are itching to explore, do more and reclaim their sense of purpose.”

Mayco member for Economic Growth James Vos said the goal was to fuel faster recovery in the visitor economy.

He added that the new campaign hit the mark not just in terms of being something original and fun, but most importantly, being enticing enough to result in actual bookings.