City Power awaits green light to assess fire damage in Johannesburg city centre

JOHANNESBURG - City Power hopes to get the go-ahead soon to venture underground and assess the damage from a fire that left large parts of the Johannesburg city centre without electricity.

Emergency services worked through the night to extinguish the blaze that broke out in the tunnel under Ntemi Piliso Street.

Now, they're checking the structural integrity and making sure it was safe for technicians to go in.

As a result, traffic has been affected in the area around the scene.

City Power's Isaac Mangena said there might be a repeat of traffic headaches during peak hours on Tuesday afternoon.

‘‘Traffic will also be affected especially during the peak hours. But we have the JMPD which they remain in the area to assist to ensure there is movement of traffic especially the ones that have been diverted from Ntemi Piliso and other streets.”

City Power apologised to those affected by the electricity outage and it promised to keep customers updated on the power front throughout the day.