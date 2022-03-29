City Power assessing fire damage that plunged Joburg city centre into darkness

Most of the city centre was plunged into an electricity crisis on Monday when a fire broke out in one of the main underground tunnels containing power infrastructure.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power has promised to keep people in and around the Joburg city centre updated on the power outage that has been causing traffic headaches for motorists and migraines for business owners.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze on Tuesday morning and were assessing the tunnel to make sure it was safe for City Power technicians to enter.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi advised motorists to avoid the area as most parts of Anderson and Ntemi Piliso were closed.

City Power's Isaac Mangena said they're waiting for the all clear to go underground.

“We are hoping to assess the damage to the cables and infrastructure and how much cost it will take to do the repairs as from at least late Tuesday, we are really crossing our fingers that by Tuesday at least the area will be declared safe,” said Mangena.