City of Cape Town 'shocked' after official shot and killed, colleague wounded

The pair was attacked at the municipal wastewater treatment facility in Athlone on Monday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - A City of Cape Town staff member has been shot and killed and another wounded.

The city's Zahid Badroodien was shocked, adding the attack had traumatised colleagues.

“The circumstances of the killing are under investigation by the appropriate services. The city will support the police in order to get to the bottom of this killing and also support the family in whichever way through these difficult circumstances.”