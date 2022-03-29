Bring out the vuvuzela: PSL confirms return of fans to stadiums

Speaking at briefing in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon, Khoza said spectators could only be allowed back to 50% stadium capacity as outlined in the amended disaster management regulations from 8 April 2022.

JOHANNESBURG - Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza has confirmed the return of fans to live sporting events.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced eased regulations for adjusted alert level 1 last week including changes to public gatherings.

More details to follow