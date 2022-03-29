Bredasdorp community in talks over violent xenophobic attacks

Municipal manager Eben Phillips said almost 1,000 foreign nationals have sought refuge in municipal halls and a mosque after violent clashes with local residents.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Agulhas Municipality and community groups are in talks to find a solution to brewing xenophobia after foreign nationals were targeted in Bredasdorp.

"We have been in continuous discussions with all the different role players. We have embarked on a multi-government approach between the municipality, the Department of Home Affairs the Department of Labour, and also the South African Human Rights Commission."

Municipal Manager Eben Phillips said almost 1,000 foreign nationals had sought refuge in municipal halls and a mosque after violent clashes with local residents.

During a service delivery protest by residents last week the situation turned violent when some individuals broke away and targeted homes and foreign-owned spaza shops.

On Monday municipal officials and the Human Rights Commission assessed the situation.

Phillips said their goal was to reintegrate the foreign nationals back into the Zwelitsha community.

"We are just trying to convince the aggravated group within the Zwelitsha settlement to allow the peaceful reintegration of the Zimbabweans into the community. Zimbabweans have been staying here already for a number of years, and we were quiet, surprised when the attacks have been launched by that group in the community".