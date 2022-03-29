Another delay in Dudu Myeni's court case

She is accused of naming a protected witness at the state capture commission of inquiry in 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - There has been another delay in former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni’s court case for defeating the ends of justice.

Myeni was back in the dock in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) requested the postponement, telling the court that they only received representations from her legal team on Monday.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said: “The process that an accused person is granted to try and convince the prosecution to relook into prosecuting them, obviously stating reasons why they feel that they should not be prosecuted. Then a prosecutor will go the through those and [the] presentation.”

She said the State must make sure there was truly a case against Myeni.

The matter has been postponed to May.