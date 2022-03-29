Arrie Rautenbach named new ABSA CEO in its first internal appointment since 2006
In a statement, the bank said the appointment followed a thorough recruitment and selection process completed by the board.
JOHANNESBURG - The ABSA group has announced the appointment of Arrie Rautenbach as Chief Executive Officer.
So @Absa makes its first internal appointment of a CEO since it replaced Steve Booysen with Maria Ramos. Arrie Rautenbach takes the helm with immediate effect. Jason Quinn back to FD.Bruce Whitfield (@brucebusiness) March 29, 2022
Rautenbach is currently Chief Executive of the group's retail and business banking unit.
He is the first internally appointed CEO since 2006.