'We are better people than that.' Nhlanhla Lux says not to lash out at Malema

The Operation Dudula leader addressed supporters on the back of a van near the Roodepoort Magistrates Court where he was released on bail.

JOHANNESBURG - Nhlanhla Lux Mohlauli has called on his supporters not lash out at Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema over his recent arrest.

The Operation Dudula leader addressed supporters on Monday on the back of a van near the Roodepoort Magistrates Court where he was released on bail.

Last week, EFF leaders accompanied Dobsonville resident Victor Ramerafe to lay a criminal complaint against Mohlauli after Dudula members raided his home, accusing him of dealing in drugs.

He tore the EFF leader's picture, which was stuck onto a coffin shaped placard that had been raised next to his face and said: “These people that have led us to this position, it is their weakness, but it is not our strength. These people, they must benefit from our leadership too. We must forgive those people that have brought us into this position. We are not going to be carrying caskets and saying, ‘Malema must die.’ We are better people than that.”

Meanwhile, former EFF student leader and fees must fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile reiterated his support for Operation Dudula after criticising the red berets' leadership for supporting Mohlauli's accuser.