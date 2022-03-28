Go

Twitter reacts to ‘that slap’ from Will Smith at the Oscars

Comedian Chris Rock was on the receiving end of a slap from actor Will Smith over a joke told at the expense of his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. This is how Twitter has responded.

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Wards). Picture: @willsmith/Instagram
JOHANNESBURG - While the Oscars are notorious for drama, actor Will Smith, who minutes later went on to win best actor for _King Richard, _took things up a notch by walking onto the stage and slapping presenter and comedian Chris Rock for what he considered an inappropriate joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

The move set Twitter aflame with some backing Smith for 'defending his wife' while others condemned the show of violence.

Here's some of the reactions across the Twittersphere:

Some laughed.

Others tuned in for the drama that eclipsed the excitement of watching Beyoncé perform.

Among Smith's supporters was his son, Jaden:

Some users took offence to the joke:

However, others have slammed the public display of violence:

In a twist, Smith made his way back on stage for his second appearance to accept his first ever Oscar win.

Of course, the other argument is whether it was staged or not. So we asked what you thought and this is how you voted:

