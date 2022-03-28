Twitter reacts to ‘that slap’ from Will Smith at the Oscars
Comedian Chris Rock was on the receiving end of a slap from actor Will Smith over a joke told at the expense of his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. This is how Twitter has responded.
JOHANNESBURG - While the Oscars are notorious for drama, actor Will Smith, who minutes later went on to win best actor for _King Richard, _took things up a notch by walking onto the stage and slapping presenter and comedian Chris Rock for what he considered an inappropriate joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.
The move set Twitter aflame with some backing Smith for 'defending his wife' while others condemned the show of violence.
Here's some of the reactions across the Twittersphere:
Some laughed.
Thanks Will and Chris we needed a good laugh in 2022 pic.twitter.com/XcFSEw2TtZSmakc_Fire (@CavyMac_Ceo) March 28, 2022
When youre at your friends house and they start fighting with their mom. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/zDX0XSDAKME! News (@enews) March 28, 2022
Nicole Kidman during the Will Smith/Chris Rock incident at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/wTj9A7TIvzUberFacts (@UberFacts) March 28, 2022
Others tuned in for the drama that eclipsed the excitement of watching Beyoncé perform.
Beyonce brought me to the Oscars but Will and Chris is why I stayed pic.twitter.com/wRm83vp3Qrjenn (@JennSnickerz21) March 28, 2022