Twitter reacts to ‘that slap’ from Will Smith at the Oscars

Comedian Chris Rock was on the receiving end of a slap from actor Will Smith over a joke told at the expense of his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. This is how Twitter has responded.

JOHANNESBURG - While the Oscars are notorious for drama, actor Will Smith, who minutes later went on to win best actor for _King Richard, _took things up a notch by walking onto the stage and slapping presenter and comedian Chris Rock for what he considered an inappropriate joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

The move set Twitter aflame with some backing Smith for 'defending his wife' while others condemned the show of violence.

Here's some of the reactions across the Twittersphere:

Some laughed.

Thanks Will and Chris we needed a good laugh in 2022 pic.twitter.com/XcFSEw2TtZ Smakc_Fire (@CavyMac_Ceo) March 28, 2022