Suspension of Saftu members is the trade federation’s ‘darkest hour’, says Vavi

After Saftu General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi was served with a suspension notice, the federation’s national executive committee convened a meeting.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Federation of Trade Unions’ (Saftu) General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says the suspension of four office bearers has been the trade federation’s darkest hour.

Those suspended included its president Mac Chavalala, second deputy president Thabo Matsose, National Treasurer Motshwari Lecogo and Deputy General Secretary Moleko Phakedi.

They’ve been charged with bringing the organisation into disrepute.

The four were behind a decision to suspend Vavi earlier this month.

After Vavi was served with a suspension notice, the federation’s national executive committee convened an urgent meeting.

Saftu NEC member Vusi Ntshangase explained, “The four comrades wilfully and intentionally usurped the powers of the NEC and acted wrongly in suspending the general secretary. In the process they brought the federation into disrepute. For two weeks the federation was subjected to ridicule and harassment.”

The NEC also ruled that the intended suspension was unconstitutional but Vavi said he did not feel vindicated.

“We have been moved this focus away from the real issues workers were expecting the young federation to deal with. We are not happy or rejoicing.”

Ntshangase said the suspension of the four officials would go on indefinitely until a meeting of Saftu’s central committee.