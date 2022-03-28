Suspect arrested in connection with Khayelitsha multiple murders due in court

The suspect was arrested on Saturday after six people were gunned down in the Enkanini informal settlement earlier this month.

CAPE TOWN - A suspect is expected to appear in court on Monday in connection with one of the multiple murder cases being investigated in Khayelitsha.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday after six people were gunned down in the Enkanini informal settlement earlier this month.

It was the second mass killing in the community in the space of just a few days.

"A 35-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court to face murder charges following his arrest by organised crimes detectives. The arrests are part of ongoing investigations into the murder of two women and four men in the Enkanini informal settlement in Khayelitsha as the investigation unfolds more arrests are on the cards," said the Police's Novela Potelwa.